Are you a secret millionaire? 102 unclaimed Lincolnshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 102 unclaimed estates with links to Lincolnshire that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property.

This is called 'Bona Vacantia'. This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions. However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts. But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 102 people with unclaimed assets with links to Lincolnshire. The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money. It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department. This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree. If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to Lincolnshire. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Janet Aldred - 22/11/1950

Alma Archer - 30/04/1908

Isidore Ash - 17/12/1909

Kenneth Ashworth - 17/09/1927

Ena Battersby - 28/11/1917

Margaret Elizabeth Boardely - 11/09/1944

Leonard Edwin Ernest Boulton - DOB unknown

Henry Seymour Bramley - 29/05/1924

Christine Winifred Broadhurst - 14/10/1926

Ronald Brocklebank - DOB unknown

John Brown - 17/08/1927

Joseph Bunna - 03/10/1928

Shaun Jeoffrey Burton - 15/12/1970

Kaj Erik Christensen - DOB unknown

Harold Henry Coddington - 15/12/1927

Iris Muriel Jessica Coles - 18/05/1913

Charles Cooke - DOB unknown

Desmond Lloyd Davies - DOB unknown

Diana Ruth Davies - 31/08/1941

Eileen Dodsworth - 17/07/1929

John Dunne - DOB unknown

Shirley Marion Edwards - 16/11/1937

Clarence Septumas Ellerby - 07/06/1933

Fred Field - 03/09/1936

Hugh Fitzpatrick - DOB unknown

Marina Fowler - 28/03/1943

John Dennis Fox - 03/11/1935

John Arthur Gray - 30/06/1943

Joyce Guest - 26/02/1941

Dorothy Hamilton - 29/11/1940

Paul Harrison - 10/05/1957

Evelyn Henderson - 27/07/1909

Donald Hey - 16/09/1934

John Edwards Hodges - 15/11/1931

Ivy Holmes - 03/10/1901

Stephen Holmes - 19/10/1957

Isabella Hopewell - 27/09/1904

Mabel Elizabeth Howitt - 21/12/1906

Doris Hudson - 22/03/1926

William Joseph Henry Hunneybell - 01/01/1939

Bertha Helen Hutson - 23/06/1905

Joseph Kadela - 07/02/1936

Russell Keal - 07/06/1944

Doris Lilian Kingcombe - 20/03/1923

Jan Kozielski - DOB unknown

Apolinaryj John Kulyk - 05/05/1925

Zigmund Langowski - 07/01/1925

John Lawson - 11/12/1901

Pearl Lawson - 08/08/1928

Florence Louise Lee - 03/07/1917

Ernest Stockill Lofthouse - 24/11/1932

Cyril Ernest Lunn - 30/11/1942

Joan Markland - 31/05/1926

Timothy Patrick Marshall - 05/02/1954

Marjorie Sandra Martin - 30/09/1922

Kathleen McGrath - 17/12/1921

Janet McKenzie - DOB unknown

Stanislaw Mikucki - 18/02/1923

Sean Moffatt - 24/05/1959

Ghulam Mohammed - 01/01/1911

Reginald Moore - 19/07/1913

Eileen Agnes May Myles - 10/07/1915

Christopher Anthony Nolan - 15/02/1937

Elizabeth O'Connor - DOB unknown

John O'Leary - 03/06/1920

Daniel James Peacock - 12/02/1937

David John Pearce - 02/09/1911

Edward William Phillips - 26/01/1902

Basil John Porter - 07/02/1916

George Henry Prior - DOB unknown

Hatem Mohamed Rahem - 01/07/1943

Eileen Reddell - 07/02/1944

Thomas Roche - 02/07/1932

Jan Rozalski - DOB unknown

John Jeszary Rybacki - 26/04/1918

Lily Christie Sacker - DOB unknown

Catherine Honor Sanderson - 17/09/1923

John Savage - 01/02/1941

Joan Barbara Schofield - 07/12/1922

Douglas William Shaw-Williams - 25/03/1922

Thomas Slade - 04/10/1929

Brian Robert Smith - DOB unknown

Frederick Smith - 13/03/1937

Geoffrey Charles Smith - 29/11/1932

Hilda Smith - 17/02/1927

Ronald Smith - DOB unknown

Mary Spencer - 24/05/1927

Ida Steadman - 13/10/1921

John Eric Swift - 23/04/1922

Victor Tooley - 29/09/1939

Robert Hugh Turton - 06/04/1947

Leslie Ralph Tyler - 13/12/1915

Jean Ann Barber Walker - 02/07/1939

Patrick Walsh - 03/11/1941

William Martin Wardle - 24/08/1948

Brian Dixon Watkinson - 03/06/1937

Bridget Weller - 04/08/1936

Barry Whiting - 20/09/1943

Norman Charles Whittaker - 20/01/1918

Edward Wilks - 22/05/1925

Lionel Williams - DOB unknown

William Wright - 19/08/1898