Approval for Rasen’s town vision

At last night’s meeting of West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, councillors voted to support the three-year strategy plan set out by the town council.

The approval comes with up to £200,000 to implement the plan, which has already been included in WLDC’s capital programme for 2018/19, but requires final approval from the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.

Coun Stephen Bunney, deputy mayor of Market Rasen addressed the meeting to explain the strategy plan and received nothing but good comments from the committee members.

Coun Gillian Bardsley, who represents Gainsborough North was just one of those to speak in support of Rasen’s plan.

She said: “It sounds as if everything and everyone is coming together.

“It’s not really Gainsborough-centric; it’s your turn too and we want all of West Lindsey to thrive, so we wish you well with that.”

