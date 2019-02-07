Appeal to trace the family of Swaby woman

North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust are trying to trace the relatives of a Swaby woman who died at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, in Grimsby, on Tuesday (February 5).

Efforts are being made to trace the relatives of Mrs Angela Christofferson, who was born on September 28, 1953 and lived at Swaby, in Alford.

If anyone has an information, call the chaplaincy office on 03033 302489 or email terrie.young@nhs.net

• Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that no photographs of Mrs Christofferson were available for publication.