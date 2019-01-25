Appeal after tortoise ‘stolen’ from Tattershall Farm Park

Staff at Tattershall Farm Park have said they are ‘devastated’ after one of their tortoises went missing in a suspected theft.

The park’s staff believe that the tortoise, Raphael, could have been stolen yesterday (Thursday).

Have you seen Raphael?

They hope that Raphael will be returned to the park as soon as possible - and warned that without his special diet, medication, ultraviolet lamp and warm enclosure, it is ‘unlikely’ that he will be able to survive.

They added that ‘no questions will be asked’ if Raphael is returned to them safely as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the Raphael’s disappearance is asked to call the park, in confidence, on 01526 348332.