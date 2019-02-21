Appeal after man steals lamb and beef joints from Welton store

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this person, who may be able to assist with their investigation into the theft of several joints of meat from a store in Welton.

On Tuesday, February 12, a man entered the Co-Op store in Ryland Road and placed a selection of beef and lamb joints into a satchel.

The man left the store without paying for the items.

Lincolnshire Police say the white male in his early to mid 20s is slim, has short dark hair which is shorter around the sides, and was wearing a blue jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black trainers and was carrying a black satchel type bag.

• If you have any information, or know who the man in the image is, call 101 quoting 19000074482, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 19000074482 in the subject line.