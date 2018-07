A successful evening fete at Gatecliff Farm, by kind permission of Jack and Pam Machin, raised £930 for Apley church of St Andrew.

The church was built in 1871 and is one of the smallest places of worship in Lincolnshire.

There was a popular hog roast, together with delicious strawberry and cream teas, plus many stalls and games.

The Rev David Bartlett, in the white hat, who is the rector of the United Parish of Bardney is pictured with helpers at a event.

Photo by John Edwards.