Another win for Caistor cadets

Caistor Academy cadet detachment continued their winning year at the 4 Company Competition Weekend recently.

The team of junior cadets, led by Corporal Chris Myburgh, saw off opposition from six other detachments in the Terry Dance Trophy Competition.

The teams competed over a number of elements covering the cadet training syllabus, including first aid, march and shoot (this year on Clay Pigeon Range) and Field craft.

The trophy, a Gazelle Helicopter replica, was presented to the company by Major(rtd) Terry Dance, who is a former commanding officer and Gazelle pilot.