Annual memorial service to be held at Wickenby airfield

A flypast by the BBMF Lancaster will be one of the highlights of this year’s memorial service at Wickenby Aerodrome.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 9 at the Icarus Memorial to those who lost their lives with 12 and 626 Squadrons during WW2.

The service will start at 3pm, with the flypast scheduled for 2.40pm.

The service is usually a well attended ceremony by both veterans, as well as families and friends of those who served at Wickenby.

Organisers hope two of the few remaining World War Two veterans will also be attending this year.

There will also be a parade of veterans and standards, including the Royal Observer Corps, the National Service RAF Association, the Royal British Legion and others, led by bagpipes.

For more information email wickenbymuseum@outlook.com or call 07779 428121.