Annual event is set to give visitors the pip

A course for those caring for someone with dementia will be held at Glentworth next month.

The course, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, is free and will be held on November 7.

There are thought to be about 11000 people with dementia in Lincolnshire

The charity’s Carers Information and Support Programme offers the chance for carers to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual.

Over three or four sessions, carers gain a better understanding of topics such as symptoms of dementia, legal and money matters, providing care and coping day to day.

Marie Betts, Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for Lincolnshire said: “There are thousands of carers for people with dementia in Lincolnshire, selflessly undertaking a job which can be very stressful and overwhelming.

“This is a huge number of unsung heroes who often provide round the clock care.

We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice. Too many are facing dementia alone so we need to come together and unite against dementia.”

Although the course is free, carers need to book their place.

For more information and to book contact Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 437069.

The charity also offers the Dementia Family Support Service for people with dementia and carers in Lincolnshire, funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

Call 01522 692681 for advice on the right treatment, support and advice to tackle dementia.