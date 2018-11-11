Annual camp for air cadets

Air Cadets from Market Rasen joined others from Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for a visit to RAF Cosford for their autumn camp.

RAF Cosford is the home of the Defence College of AeronauticalEngineering, providing training to all three armed services.

The cadets visited the many different sections of the college, including No1 School of Technical Training, No1 Radio School and the Defence School of Photography.

For cadets aspiring to join the Royal Air Force in a technical trade, Cosford will become a familiar staging post.

In addition to the main activities undertaken by the station, Cosford also houses the Royal Air Force Museum. Here the cadets caught a glimpse of days gone by and saw many aircraft unique to the museum.

During the week, they managed to visit the National Memorial Arboretum and participated in numerous other activities including, swimming, bowling sport, team building exercises and low ropes.

For youngsters aged 13 to 18 wishing to join Air Cadets, the local ATC Squadron meets at Waterloo Street, Market Rasen on Tuesday and Friday 7pm till 9.15pm

Further information can be obtained by emailing oc.1228@aircadets.org