Anniversary treat for West Lindsey couples after 60 years marriage

Making it to sixty years of marriage could seem like a piece of cake for some couple’s - and if you live in West Lindsey, you could soon be tucking into a slice courtesy of the council.

West Lindsey District Council has come up with a unique way to honour couples who are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Those who are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary could be in with the chance of having an informal chat with WLDC chairman, Coun Angela Lawrence.

Couples will be invited to the council offices, in Gainsborough, to meet with Coun Lawrence and will also be able to indulge in a sweet treat at the same time.

Coun Lawrence is thrilled to have been given this opportunity to speak to couple’s in West Lindsey who are celebrating this momentous occasion.

She said: “To achieve 60 years of marriage is a phenomenal achievement.

“I welcome the opportunity to meet and speak to these couples and learn about their time spent together. Something worth celebrating.”

Afternoon tea will be provided to couples as part of the visit to celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

If you are celebrating 60 years of marriage, or know someone who has reached this milestone, contact the council to find out more information about the afternoon tea celebrations.

To book an afternoon tea or for further information, call Trudi Hayes, Civic Officer, on 01427 676686.

Alternatively email civic@west-lindsey.gov.uk