An upper crust win for Uncle Henry’s farm shop pies

Uncle Henry’s at Grayingham has won gold at the British Pie Awards 2018.

The award went to their Chicken & Ham Pie, which won Bronze last year.

The other two pies entered by Uncle Henry’s were their Lamb and Mint Pie, which secured Silver, and their Steak and Ale Pie which received a Bronze.

Linda North, production chef at Uncle Henry’s said: “We are delighted that our hard work, skill and passion for creating delicious pies has been recognised at these prestigious awards.

“It is our second year entering the competition and to have been successful with all three pies is a tremendous result.”

This year saw 963 pies judged in 21 classes from a record breaking 180 producers from around the UK.

A total of 75 Golds, 177 Silvers and 221 Bronzes were awarded to piemakers.

Uncle Henry’s pies are available to purchase in the farm shop and can also be enjoyed in the cafe as part of their daily specials.