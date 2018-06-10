An oasis of calm amidst busy Rasen supermarket

Shoppers at a Market Rasen store now have the chance to take time and sit quietly in a garden area created by staff.

Visitors to Tesco in the town’s Linwood Road can enjoy some reflective time away from the general hustle and bustle of life before tackling their weekly shop.

The hardworking staff who made the garden possible EMN-180106-070439001

The creation of the garden has been spearheaded by checkout manager Rachael Bell and was finished in just six weeks.

Rachael said: “It has been really amazing how quickly it has all come together.

“The idea for the garden came about after we had a memory tree on our ‘pink day’ and we just went with it.

“So many members of staff have supported the garden, along with a number of customers.

Just some of the local business community who supported the garden EMN-180106-070523001

“It is somewhere people can come and remember someone they have lost.

“Anyone who wants to put a plaque on the heart will be welcome to do so too - just bring it in to us and we will do the rest.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped create the garden, including Jon waterman, Buildbase, Scothern Nurseries, Rasen DIY, Julie Picksley, John Appleyard, Lincolnshire Tree Services, Tony Ward Garden Furniture Ltd, DW East Ltd,Paula Brown, Colin Gumm, Janet Hubbard and Kev Bett.

“The garden is here for anyone to use, so please just come along.”