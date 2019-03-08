All Stitched Up at Rasen’s old police station

Grasby Embroiderers
Grasby Embroiderers

The art of the embroiderer will be revealed at the latest exhibition in Market Rasen’s old police station and court room.

A display of work by the Grasby Embroiderers will be on display from next week.

A preview event will be held this Saturday, March 9, from 11am to 2pm, with admission £3, which includes light refreshments.

The exhibition will then be open from 10am to 2pm for four Tuesdays - March 12 to April 2 - and on Saturdays - March 16 to March 30.

There will also be drop-in hand stitching workshops on each of the three Saturdays, with kits and a cuppa costing £5.

For more information, contact Grasby Embroiderers on 01652 635175 or email helendanson@rocketmail.com

Alternatively, contact the town council on 01673 842479 or email festivalhall@market rasen.co.uk