All Stitched Up at Rasen’s old police station

The art of the embroiderer will be revealed at the latest exhibition in Market Rasen’s old police station and court room.

A display of work by the Grasby Embroiderers will be on display from next week.

A preview event will be held this Saturday, March 9, from 11am to 2pm, with admission £3, which includes light refreshments.

The exhibition will then be open from 10am to 2pm for four Tuesdays - March 12 to April 2 - and on Saturdays - March 16 to March 30.

There will also be drop-in hand stitching workshops on each of the three Saturdays, with kits and a cuppa costing £5.

For more information, contact Grasby Embroiderers on 01652 635175 or email helendanson@rocketmail.com

Alternatively, contact the town council on 01673 842479 or email festivalhall@market rasen.co.uk