All hands on deck for transformation of Rasen’s former Social Club

Market Rasen’s former social club is being transformed thanks to a happy band of volunteers from one of the town’s churches.

Members of the New Life Church have been busy getting the refurbishment of the Serpentine Street building underway and are excited about the prospect of opening their doors over the summer months for the benefit of the whole community.

Louis Mullaney and Andrea Fletcher helping paint the new office zone

Established in the town for more than 30 years, New Life Church is working on moving its Sunday Worship services, midweek children’s and youth groups, as well as its office facilities under one roof to the new centre.

“We’ve always operated using a variety of hired premises around the town”, said Rhona Sheppard, one of the Church Leaders.

“We are so grateful to have been in a position to have purchased the building and for the people in our church to have so generously donated of their time and money to make its refurbishment possible.”

The offices have already been completed and now work is continuing on the rest of the building.

Martin Forsythe and other volunteers working on the main meeting room.

While much of the work has been done by volunteers, the church is very grateful to local professional tradesmen and the help and advice they have received through employing their services in their ongoing refurbishment plans.

Jane Bridger, who also helps lead the church, said: “Once we are fully up and running, we hope to be able to make New Life Centre available to other groups to use too.

“There will be a variety of well equipped rooms, both large and small, on offer for community and social activities, conferences and clubs.”

The church is planning to hold its popular annual Summer Holiday Club in August for 60 local five to 11 year olds at the new Centre.

Blaze Youth Group parents Trina Morris and Sara Winter get ready to roll

Using both the indoor facilities and the outdoor space, it will become a hub of activity from August 13 to 18.

Booking forms for this free Holiday Club, which is run by Youth Development Worker for New Life, Estelle Forsythe and DBS checked volunteers, will be available this month.

“We still have quite a long way to go”, added Church leader Mike May, “but it has been inspiring to see the progress so far masterminded by our volunteer Project Manager, Martin Forsythe.

“Martin is incorporating a baptistry into the design and he will be the first one in it, since he’s decided to follow Jesus along the way.”

New Life is planning to hold a special weekend open event so everyone can go along to see what they have done.

Meanwhile, the church can be contacted on 01673 849941 or visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk.