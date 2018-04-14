All aboard!: Skegness Seasider buses joined by three new characters

Visitors heading for the coast will now be able to get a ticket to ride one of three new Skegness Seasider buses,

Sunny, Teddy and Sweetie have joined the colourful popular seaside fleet of Milly, Rolly, Rocky, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty and Sandy - bringing the family of buses up to 11.

The launch of the new Seasider buses in Skegness. ANL-180414-072334001

They will be running with the rest of the Seasiders until October 28.

The new buses were launched on Thursday at Tower Esplanade - an event held to celebrate the return of the Seasiders for the season. Visitors were invited for a day of fun and games, as well as a special surprise; the revealing of Sunny, Teddy and Sweetie.

The Seasiders represent a real family spirit and in keeping with this, Sweetie was named by Hollie, age 5, from Market Rasen Primary School. Hollie is the daughter of Operations Manager for Grimsby and Cleethorpes, Helen Smith.

Michelle Hargreaves, Stagecoach East Midlands Managing Director, said: “The Seasiders hitting the roads again marks the beginning of summer, and it’s so exciting to have three new members joining the Skegness family this year. We’re looking forward to seeing them out and about.

An event celebrating the launch of the new Seasider buses. ANL-180414-072346001

“The Seasiders are really popular with families and children, so having Sweetie named by Hollie, from the Stagecoach East Midlands family, makes the launch even more special.”

Sweetie will be running on open top Seasider bus routes in both the Cleethorpes and Skegness areas over the summer.

A Family Dayrider for up to 5 is £11, a Kids’ Dayrider £2.10. An Adult Dayrider is £4.20, with Kids for a Quid after 09:00 when with a fare paying adult. A weekly ticket is £14.

The buses are all wheelchair and buggy-friendly.

SERVICES 2018

Routes 1, 1a and 3 Skegness to Butlin's, Fantasy Island and Ingoldmells

Every 7/8 mins throughout the day.

Route 1 to Chapel St Leonards

Every 30 mins throughout the day

Route 3 The Seasiders run Mon- Fri (term time)

Up to Every 15 mins daytime, up to every 30 mins evening.

Route 3 The Seasiders run Sat-Sun (school hols)

Up to every 10 mins daytime, up to every 30 mins evening.

All bus services start early morning until late evening.