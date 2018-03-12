Aliens to fast cars - no stone left unturned in police visit to Middle Rasen school

Pupils at Middle Rasen Primary School were eager to ask questions when Lincolnshire Police visited last month.

How many robbers have the force caught?

How fast can the force cars travel?

Can the drone go to the moon and catch aliens?

These were some of the question asked by pupils in class one at the school.

Sergeant Ed Delderfield joined Sp Insp Gow on the visit, showing the whole school how the drone works.

Afterwards, Sp Insp Gow told pupils what it was like to be a police officer and answered any questions.

Speaking after the event, he said: “It is always an honour to be able to share our knowledge with future generations, especially when they ask questions that keep us on our toes.

“I was delighted by the enthusiasm of the children in learning about the emergency services and their enthusiasm to our roles as police officers.

“The children learnt about how we use our force drone to save people and we’ve also taught them to be able to phone the emergency services; a vital skill.

“Our officers and all emergency and rescue services are our heroes and will always do their very best to keep us safe.

“It is vital that we teach our future generations about the work that we do and inspire them to become our future emergency services.

“Also - for anyone that is wondering – the drone isn’t quite ready to reach the moon but hopefully that will be a force priority one day!”

Headteacher, Rachel Moreton, said: “The police were originally asked to visit our reception class as part of their work on real life heroes, however when officer arrived and told us he had brought the drone and was able to give us a demonstration we decided that it was something that the whole school would like to see.

“The children were excited to see the drone fly and really interested to hear about how it could be used by the police to help them.”