Afternoon tea for charity at Goltho Gardens

A family-run garden centre near Wragby is set to open its doors to the public next month in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Goltho Gardens and Nursery, in Lincoln Road, Goltho, will open on Tuesday, September 11, from 3pm.

Hosts Debbie Hollingworth and Lesley Burton invite you to enjoy afternoon tea and a private viewing of the gardens.

Goltho Gardens and the Wagon House Tea Shop are usually closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays, but will be opened by Debbie and Leslie especially for the occasion.

All proceeds will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets are priced at £15 and places are limited.

To book, call Belinda Roughton on 01472 851398 or email belinda@invoicefinancesolutions.co.uk

You can also find out more by visiting www.golthogardens.com