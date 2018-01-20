Adding a splash of colour to fund raising for Lincolnshire charity

Following on from last year’s fund raising successes, a Lincolnshire charity has announced a new twist to add some extra colour to one event.

Last year, the St Barnabas Hospice Colour Dash event saw more than £150,000 to help them continue caring and supporting people across Lincolnshire who are living with life-limiting or terminal illness.

St Barnabas Colour Run, 2017. Photo by Instinctive Photography. EMN-181001-161354001

This year, they are looking to make the event the biggest, brightest and best yet.

The twist comes in the form of the addition of inflatable obstacles placed at each kilometre.

“After the huge success of previous Colour Dash events ,we are expecting another sell-out this year,” said Laura Stones, events fund raiser for St Barnabas Hospice.

“The Inflatable Colour Dash is the perfect opportunity to come together and show your support for St Barnabas.

St Barnabas Colour Run, 2017. Photo by Instinctive Photography. EMN-181001-161333001

“It is a bright and vibrant event that brings together the whole family, whether you run in memory of a loved one, or just to have fun.”

The Colour Dash will be held on Saturday, May 12 at the Lincolnshire Showground.

This 5k untimed fun run will see participants splattered from head to toe in environmentally friendly coloured powder paint, as well as tackling the new inflatable obstacles.

“Colour Dash is for all ages, and you don’t have to be a runner to take part!” said Laura.

“Whether you run, walk or dance your way round, you should feel proud that you are doing it for such a good cause.”

Laura continued: “St Barnabas works tirelessly to ensure patients and their families make the most of every single second they share, regardless of how much time remains.

“The money raised from events such as the Inflatable Colour Dash enables this work to continue.”

To take part, participants must be at least five years old, and anyone aged under 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Early bird fees are currently on offer

Register for the event online at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/CD18

For more information contact Laura Stones on 01522 559 515 or email laura.stones@stbarnabashospice.co.uk