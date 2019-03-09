‘Action needed at nightmare school road’

Residents have backed calls for improved road safety outside Market Rasen De Aston School, saying traffic is an ‘absolute nightmare’.

Market Rasen Town Council is campaigning for the town’s secondary school to be given traffic calming measures at its Willingham Road entrance.

Mayor John Matthews described the situation as ‘dangerous’ and ‘horrendous’ and he said the current set up offers ‘no protection for the kids’.

And Market Rasen mum Melissa King agrees with the town council. She said: “It’s an absolute nightmare for my son to even cross the road from Kingfisher Drive.

“People coming out of De Aston School car park and Kingfisher Drive plus traffic in both directions on Willingham Road.

“He could be stood there 10 minutes-plus to even get crossed - the traffic is way too fast.”

Resident Annabelle Stemp said: “It is a nightmare to pull out of Anglian Way at school start and end times, parents park anywhere and everywhere - even in the junction of Anglian Way, and they definitely pull out whenever they want.

“I’ve had so many close calls with accidents.”

Anthony Tindall believes all schools should have a patrol for busy roads.

And Jono Stephenson said: “The parking outside that Willingham Road entrance has always been shocking.”

Market Rasen town councillors are due to meet with Lincolnshire County Council’s portfolio holder for highways, Richard Davis to discuss the problem on Tuesday, March 26.

Coun Davies told the Rasen Mail: “Helping children get to school safely is a priority for us.

“I’ll be meeting with the school and the town council to listen to their concerns and discuss what action could be taken.”