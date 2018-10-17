Accountants’ ball adds up to charity success

A Market Rasen business has helped raise £7,000 for two life-saving charities.

Nicholsons Chartered Accountants, who have an office in Queen Street, held a charity ball at Lincoln’s DoubleTree by Hilton recently, with the proceeds being split equally between the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES.

Support from local businesses, through the donation of prizes for the raffle and auction, helped Nicholsons make the ball a runaway success and the hotel’s new ballroom proved to be an excellent venue for the 250 people who attended the event.

Richard Hallsworth, a director at Nicholsons, said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in helping us raise so much money.

“It is an important part for both our business and our staff to help and support local charities which provide such vital services to our community.

“The evening was a great success, not just from the money raised, but also from the feedback we have received from our guests.”

The evening began with a drink’s reception followed by dinner and a raffle.

Before the dancing started, Ambrose Fowler from JHWalter took charge of the auction which raised £2,000.

‘The Business’ then took centre stage, playing a selection of music from classic pop to rock, from the 1960’s to the present day, keeping guests on the dance floor until after midnight.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been the firm’s charity for 2017/18.

The 2018/19 charity, as voted for by the staff, will be St Barnabas Hospice.