Abraham (9) speaks out at Caistor Council meeting on town issues

A nine-year-old Caistor schoolboy has expressed his concerns to town councillors over parking near his school in an impassioned speech on issues he sees in the town.

Abraham Johnson took the opportunity to have his say during the public participation section at the monthly town council meeting.

There were three main topics in his speech - traffic, condition of footpaths and the need for a swimming pool.

Abraham told councillors: “If you have been on Southdale during school drop off or pick up you will already be aware of one of my biggest concerns - the traffic is very heavy, with drivers speeding, parking on the yellow zig zags and not driving with care.

“Southdale is the main access to the GP Surgery, the Primary School and Glebe House. There is also assisted living housing and a high number of Southdale residents are elderly, meaning those using Southdale on a daily basis are the most vulnerable in Caistor and most in need of protection.”

But Abraham didn’t just present concerns, he presented solutions too.

He added: “My ideas to remedy these issues are: make a 20mph limit at all times, not advisory just during school times and make the road a one-way system.”

Abraham had also done his home work on the need for a swimming pool, surveying his fellow pupils to gauge opinion, something which impressed councillors.

Coun Steve Milson said: “Can we sign him up now?

“In 10 years, you will be sitting here.”

Coun Martin Sizer added: “The bravery of that young man; he should be admired for coming in here today and doing that.”

Abraham’s parents, Karl and Sam, are justifiably proud of his courage to speak to the council.

Speaking after the meeting, Sam said: “He’s been planning for quite a while what he wanted to say, even before he knew he had a forum to say it in.

“He often sees things that need fixing or changing to make them better and instantly sees a solution, and he’s actually brave enough to stand up and say something.

“It’s inspiring really; often people grumble about stuff and leave it there, Abraham takes it to the next level.

“He’s been petitioning us as parents since he started school for a three-day weekend!!

“We are very grateful that the mayor, and by extension the town council, allowed his voice to be heard.”