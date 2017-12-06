About 1,500 children in the East Midlands will be homeless on Christmas day

A shocking 1,443 children in the East Midlands will wake up homeless and in temporary accommodation this Christmas, a new report by Shelter reveals today.

Across Britain, one in every 111 children is currently homeless, and with the country still at the mercy of a worsening housing crisis, 2017 has seen the highest numbers of homeless children in a decade.

The number of homeless children in temporary accommodation in the East of England by local authority shows 58 in East Lindsey, and not reported (less than five) in West Lindsey.

In the last year alone, 61 per cent of the families helped by Shelter’s frontline services were homeless or on the brink of losing their home.

With at least eight families becoming homeless every day in the East Midlands, the charity is calling on the public to support its urgent Christmas appeal.

The number of homeless children in the East Midlands and how often a family becomes homeless in the East Midlands are based on the latest government statistics on homelessness from England (Department for Communities and Local Government).

To expose the devastating reality of homelessness, Shelter carried out in-depth interviews with children and their parents living in emergency B&Bs and hostels.

This is widely considered the worst type of temporary accommodation. In the unique investigation:

• Every family lived in a single room which significantly disrupts the children’s ability to play, do homework and carry out any kind of daily routine

• A quarter of families had no access to a kitchen at all, and the rest had to make do with shared facilities.

• Struggling to cook meals, more than half of parents said they rely on expensive and unhealthy takeaways.

• And two-thirds had to eat family meals on the bed or floor of their room

• Half of families had to share toilet and bathroom facilities with other households, often with filthy conditions and unlockable doors, meaning strangers could walk in at any moment

• More than a third of parents had to share a bed with their children.

•Three quarters say bedtimes have become difficult and half say their children are more tired

In England, where the highest number of families are placed into B&Bs, 45 per cent stay beyond the six-week legal limit.

The charity’s findings lay bare the psychological turmoil experienced by families living in these cramped conditions for often long periods of time, including:

•Three quarters of parents felt their children’s mental health had been badly affected. One parent said her daughter had become suicidal since living in the hostel

• Half of parents reported that their children’s physical health had also worsened, with incidents of bed bug infestations, and broken heating causing children to fall ill

• Children spoke about feeling anxious, afraid and ashamed. Several children described school as a respite. For one it was the only place he felt happy, another felt stressed at the thought of returning to her accommodation at the end of the school day

• Children also talked about their school work suffering because of long journeys to school each day, poor and broken sleep, and having no space or quiet-time to do their homework

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “It’s a national scandal that the number of homeless children in Britain has risen every year for the last decade.

“No child should have to spend Christmas without a home - let alone almost 1,500 children in the East Midlands.

“Many of us will spend Christmas day enjoying all of the festive traditions we cherish, but sadly it’ll be a different story for those children hidden away in cramped B&Bs or hostel rooms.

“Imagine living in a noisy strange place full of people you don’t know, and waking up exhausted from having no choice but to share a bed with your siblings or parents.

“That’s why our frontline advisers will continue to work tirelessly to help more families fighting homelessness. But we can’t do this alone.

“We’re asking people to help a homeless family and make giving to Shelter their new Christmas tradition.”

• Case study: Twins Ellie and Amy, aged 15, are homeless and were previously living in a hotel room with the rest of their family.

Here they lived out of one tiny room, with no access to a kitchen and only shared bathroom facilities, the twins also had to share a bed.

Amy said: “We’re living in a B&B. It’s a small room with five people living in it. It’s got one double bed and one single bed. It’s not even a proper bed, it’s a camp bed. Three people sleep in the double bed with one person at the bottom and two people at the top. And two in the single bed. I sleep next to my brother, he kicks. My mum talks in her sleep.

“There’s a tiny toilet with a shower but my brother doesn’t like showers because he’s autistic so he has to bath in a bucket. He stands in it and mum tips a cup over him. He screams if you try and put him in the shower.”

Ellie said: “It’s hard to concentrate at school because there’s the worry about coming home. It’s just stressful. There’s nowhere we can relax or get any privacy. Before it was much better. We had our own home right near school and right near our friends. We all had our own rooms and a cooker and a fridge. We could eat proper meals. I just want it to be like it was before.”

To support Shelter’s urgent Christmas appeal please visit www.shelter.org.uk or text SHELTER to 70080 to donate £3.