A46 closed due to flooding

The A46 is closed once more after heavy rain has led to flooding.

However, there are still vehicles ignoring the road closed signs and travelling along the road, only to have to turn round once they reach the flooded area near the railway crossing.

While our reporter was at the scene taking this picture, no less than eight vehicles were seen having to turn round and retrace their route having driven past the closure signs in place.

The road is closed from the Moortown Road junction in Nettleton and at the Holton le Moor turning when travelling from the Market Rasen direction.

It is currently possible to access the Hope Tavern from the Market Rasen direction.