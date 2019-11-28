A46 closed at Holton le Moor

The A46 has been closed once more at the Holton le Moor crossing due to flooding.

A diversion is in place via the B1434 and the B1205.

Having been closed for some time following flooding earlier in the month, county highways manager Richard Fenwick said the flooding was due to a ‘huge volume of water’ which had fallen on the surrounding fields, overwhelming their drainage systems. As a result, this water overflowed onto the A46, flooding the road.

Speaking last week, when the road reopened to traffic, Mr Fenwick said: “The situation is being exacerbated by a culvert under the railway that is either blocked or damaged. Although this is not part of the highway, we’ve asked our contractor to fix this.

“In addition, we are currently working to identify who is responsible for the culvert and surrounding drainage systems so we can discuss ways to avoid future flooding.”