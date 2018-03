The A15 north of Caenby Corner has been closed this afternoon (Tuesday) following a collision involving two HGVs, according to Lincolnshire Police.

At 3.40pm today, a police spokesman said: “There are no reported injuries and we are awaiting recovery so unable to confirm how long the road will be closed at the moment. Update to follow when we can. Please take alternative route for now.”

• More on this story as we have it.