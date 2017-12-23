A winter wonderland at North Kelsey Moor

A Kelsey Moor couple are brightening up the festive season once again to raise money for charity.

Keith and Linda Tyler have transformed their garden in to a winter wonderland of lights for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

There are 34 lit-up reindeer and a host of other animals to bring the festive spirit to North Kelsey Moor EMN-171213-161435001

Over the past six or seven years, the couple’s collection lights has grown and this year’s display includes 34 lit up reindeer, plus many penguins and polar bears.

“The display has grown each year and covers two gardens at our cottage,” said Keith.

“We head to the sales every year top pick up stuff to add to the next year’s display and each year we have more and more people coming to have a look.”

Last year they raised more than £700 for the Air Ambulance, and this year they are hoping to top the £800 mark.

The display is at Westwold Cottage in Owmby Lane and can be seen between 5pm and 9pm until January 6.

This is the fourth year the Tylers have supported the Air Ambulance. Keith said: “We are both marathon runners so we know how vital the air ambulance is - you never know when you might need it. We also have a friend who was airlifted after coming off his bike when he hit some tree routes, so it is a cause we are very keen to support.”

A charity box is at the garden gate for people to drop in a donation or log on to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Keith Tyler.