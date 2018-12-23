A message from Santa’s Market Rasen helpers...

To the Children of Market Rasen and District .....

I hope you have seen the splendid Christmas Tree in the Market Place, Santa’s helpers were busy installing it earlier this month in time for this year’s festivities.

Thanks to those of you who have purchased raffle tickets or given donations to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund; it is this generosity that enables Santa to come along to meet the children in the Market Place on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus is looking forward to seeing all of you at the Christmas Tree in the Market Place once again.

Don’t forget to ask mum and dad to bring you along at 4pm on Christmas Eve, when he will be giving presents to all of the local children aged 7 and under.

Don’t forget to bring along a mince pie for Santa’s supper.

Christmas is a time for everyone to celebrate, so please come along with the family and enjoy the sight of excited children, the smell of the steam engine and the sound of the organ, all of which signify the official start of Christmas 2018.

From the Rev Cropper.

(On behalf of Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund).