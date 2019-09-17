£8 million investment in fire service to see 33 new fire engines for Lincolnshire- and hose jets powerful enough to penetrate walls

An £8 million investment in Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will see 33 new state-of-the-art fire engines responding to emergencies across the area.

The new appliances, funded by Lincolnshire County Council, also include a new hose jet system called ‘coldcut cobra’ - which is so powerful it an ‘cut through walls, concrete and steel’.

One of the new fire appliances, set to be rolled out across Lincolnshire.

Capable of carrying 1800 litres of water on-board (compared with 1400 litres on the older appliances) 16 of the appliances will include the new ultra high-pressure system.

A spokeman for the fire service says coldcut cobra is so powerful that it enables water to ‘ travel through walls’, meaning firefighters can ‘tackle fires from outside buildings, with reduced water damage inside’.

Firefighters demonstrated the new equipment at their Waddington training facility last week.

Coun Nick Worth, portfolio holder for emergency services at the county council, said: “The new appliances and equipment is a significant investment by the council, and will give the best level of emergency response right across the county.

Firefighters showed off the new 'Coldcut Cobra' hose jet, capable of penetrating walls.

“The new equipment will also make our firefighters some of the best protected in the country.”

The appliances utilise the latest generation of Scania truck chassis, with improved safety, handling and reduced emissions.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Les Britzman, added: “As well as being able to carry more water, and a hundred litres of foam, the new appliances will carry better rescue equipment for road accidents, the latest generation of lighting and ladders and a whole host of features that will make our response in emergencies even better.”

The new fleet will gradually be rolled out at stations across the county from this month, over the course of two years.