£600k plan to target Rasen flood hotspots

A £600,000 flood prevention scheme is to get under way in Middle Rasen, Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed.

Middle Rasen has experienced flooding on three occasions in the past 10 years, in particular the Gainsborough Road area of the village where 11 properties were flooded internally.

The scheme will help to reduce the risk of flooding and protect 51 homes.

LCC executive member for economy and place, Coun Colin Davie said: “These are essential works to protect the residents of Middle Rasen from flooding and I’m really pleased this is now coming to fruition.

“This is another great example of partnership working, I’m proud we’re protecting Lincolnshire residents in this way.”

The estimated cost of the scheme is £600,000 and is jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council, Anglian Water, Defra and the Environment Agency.

Before works go ahead the county council will be holding a public drop-in event with information about the proposals.

The event is being held on Tuesday, June 5 at Middle Rasen village hall from 4pm-7pm where residents and businesses will have the opportunity to find out more about the scheme, and receive an update on the associated road closure and traffic management.

The works will begin towards the end of July away from the A46 to avoid inconvenience for motorists during the holiday peak season.

Works causing the A46 to close to traffic, are scheduled to begin in early September and run until mid-October - three diversion routes will be in place for this time.

The Gainsborough Road area experiences regular flooding, with the worst floods in 2007, 2012, and 2013.

During severe storms standing water on the carriageway is washed into the properties.

At times of intense rainfall the surface water drainage network has been completely overwhelmed, preventing effective drainage.