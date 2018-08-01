£600,000 flood prevention works in Middle Rasen will start this month

A £600,000 flood prevention scheme is soon to get under way in Middle Rasen, with works expected to start later this month.

Lincolnshire County Council say that people travelling through the village on the A46 will be diverted while works take place.

The scheme to protect 51 homes from flooding in the village will see an upgraded surface water drainage system, including new pipework under several roads.

Middle Rasen has experienced flooding on three occasions in the past 10 years, in particular the Gainsborough Road area of the village where 11 properties were flooded internally

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “These works will protect the residents of Middle Rasen and has been one of our priority schemes after investigations into property flooding in the village.”

The work will take place from mid-August to the end of October, and will see some local road closures in the village.

Access will be made possible for residents, although due to the nature of a live construction site, they are likely to experience delays getting to and from their properties.

Lincolnshire County Council say the A46 will be closed for about seven weeks from early September to mid-October in the centre of Middle Rasen.

Through traffic will be diverted from the A46 Lincoln Road/A631 Gainsborough Road onwards via the A631 Gainsborough Road to the A1103 Top Road.

HGVs travelling from Lincoln to Grimsby will be diverted via the A15.

Coun Davie added: “Diversion routes will be signed and we are endeavouring to give both residents and commuters who use the A46 plenty of notice of the works.”

The estimated cost of the scheme is £600,000 and is jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council, Anglian Water, Defra and the Environment Agency.

• For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks