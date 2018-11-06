£50m investment for special educational support in Lincolnshire’s schools

A £50m investment in Lincolnshire’s special schools – plus improved links with mainstream schools – will transform Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support for local children and young people.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive today (Tuesday) agreed the measures which will bring major improvements at both special schools and mainstream schools over the next five years.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “This exciting development will ensure children can attend their local school rather than having to travel huge distances for their education.

“We want to ensure all children can access high-quality education and achieve their potential, as near their family and local community as possible.

“These are significant changes, reducing long travel times for students, enhancing provision and increasing school places. We’re committing significant investment in working with schools, parents and families to achieve this.”

The county council has been developing a new model for special education, alongside head teachers, governors and the Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum.

Improvements will include:

• £50m investment in special schools to ensure they have the right facilities to meet all types of need

• A new school in Lincoln and expansion of several others

• Development of special school satellites on some mainstream sites

• Reduced journeys by ensuring all special schools can cater for all types of need and disability so pupils can go to their nearest one

• Increased school places to meet growing demand and stop pupils having to travel outside the county.

Coralie Cross, chair of the Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum, added: “Together with the council, we’re working with special schools to improve provision. We want to ensure they can meet the needs of all pupils, whatever their disabilities, and to increase support in mainstream schools.”

For more information about the changes, and about Lincolnshire’s SEND provision generally, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/sendcommunities