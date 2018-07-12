45 new homes for Rasen

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have given the green light for 45 new homes in an increasingly popular area for development in Market Rasen.

WLDC has already granted a planning application for 150 homes on land to the south of The Ridings and planners have now approved an application for 45 new homes on a site off Linwood Road.

The district council has still to decide on an application submitted in May for 19 new homes - again off Linwood Road.

The application for 45 new homes was submitted by Mr M.Herring, of Middle Rasen, who purchased the development site in 1999.

The plot of land in question is directly in front of a large stretch of arable land which has also been subject to planning applications.

Back in 2014, Mr David Nelstrop proposed to build up to 150 homes on land south of Linwood Chase.