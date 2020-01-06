2020 garden waste charge frozen

West Lindsey District Council has announced the charge for garden waste collections will remain at the 2018 price.

The quickest and easiest way to sign up to the service is online, by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/ gardenwaste and can do so now.

Telephone enquiries can be made from February 3.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Owen Bierley, is pleased more than 60 per cent of subscribers took the opportunity to sign up to the service online last year.

He said: “We have strived to make it as easy as possible for residents to subscribe to this popular service.

“All the garden waste collected by the Council is processed and turned into a soil improver, mainly used on local farmland.

“The end product is not of a high enough quality to become compost which could be sold commercially.

“However, I am delighted to tell everyone that we are keeping the price the same for the third consecutive year.

“We are all very proud of our people who work so hard on the bins in all weathers.

“I’m pleased to say we have made further improvements to our systems which should make it even easier to subscribe.”

A small number of collection days have altered and residents are being advised to check their collection days on the calendar that has been delivered by the Council or by visiting the website www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/mybinday

Households who do not wish to use the service are reminded they can compost green waste at home; visit www.lincscc. getcomposting.com for further information.

Garden waste can also be taken to Household Waste Recycling Centres in Gainsborough, Market Rasen or Lincoln.