187%: That’s how much parking permit costs could go up in Rasen

West Lindsey District Council could hike the cost of parking in Market Rasen, it can be revealed.

The current system offering two hours free parking could be scrapped after only being introduced in December 2017.

The cost of a six day permit could rocket from £106.42 to £306 - an increase of 187%.

The potential increases are included in a review of Rasen’s parking charges published by the district council on Monday (July 30).

The district council stresses the increases would off-set substantial cuts in central Government funding.

It also says the primary aim of the review is to support ‘town centre viability and local traders.’

Within the review, the council is inviting people to complete a questionnaire.

Essentially, the council is asking for views on either increasing the price of five and six day permits and retaining the two hours free - or ditching the free parking and implementing a 50p charge with no increase in permits.

There are two proposed options for rises in permits - a percentage increase phased in over two years, or a one-off increase which would come into operation next April.

The phased option would see the cost of an annual six day permit go up from the current price of £106.42 to £216 next year and then £306 in 2020/21 - an increase of 187%.

A five day permit would go up from £90.52 to £174 next year and then £258 the year after. A one-off increase would feature the same prices but they would come in during 2019/20.

At present, a six day permit equates to £8.86 per month but the increase would mean vehicle owners facing a charge of £25.50 a month - an extra £16.64 a month.

There are reductions for anyone paying by direct debit. A six day permit would cost £264 a year and an annual five day permit £210.

Details were still emerging when the Rasen Mail went to press yesterday (Tuesday).

However, the possibility of increases will come as a major shock to businesses and residents - many of whom opposed the introduction of parking charges in January 2017.

A district council spokesman insisted nothing had been decided and said the increases were one option of helping off-set the on-going cuts in Government funding.

In a statement, WLDC said: “This is something that the council need to consider as local authorities have had a huge funding cut from central government so car parking is one way of many in which to recover some of the costs.

“The public have until September to have their say and then the most significantly chosen option will be considered.”

In December 2017, WLDC introduced two hours free parking in Market Rasen to encourage trade in the town.

Charges come in after two hours (80p) and rise to £2 for more than six hours.

The questionnaire is available until September, giving residents the chance to have their say.

To take part, visit www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=153295348099

• The closing date for this survey is 9am on Monday, September 10, 2018.