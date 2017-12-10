Wragby Rainbows celebrate St Andrew

Wragby Rainbows celebrated St Andrew’s Day last week and it was a very successful event.

Vin Heron piped in the haggis and his wife Sue taught the girls a Scottish dance and a song.

The girls all had the opportunity to sample haggis, neeps, tatties, porridge and shortbread.

They were rewarded by Vin and Sue singing their Rainbow song, which Sue accompanied on the flute.

Madeline made her promise and was enrolled by Sheila Lamming, the Market Rasen Division Commissioner.

The programme for the next term is already being planned, with lots of exciting things for the girls to do and badges to work for.

The unit currently has some places available for girls aged five to seven years of age.

Full details can be found on the Guiding website.