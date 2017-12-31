Wragby news

Community group and WI

Community group - The library will be closed for the Christmas break until Wednesday January 3, the volunteers, who now run and provide the service to the community, will be back on duty.

The library, which is based in the Fire and Rescue Service Building on Mill Brook Business Park, is only able to open thanks to the many people who volunteer to give their time and expertise, working on a rota to open up on four days each week.

Thanks are expressed to them for their help and support.

They provide an opportunity for changing library books and help with computer use for those who need it .

They also assist with the other activities arranged, from crafts for the children to social lunches for the older members of the community which have now become very popular.

Interest clubs at the library include bridge for fun, crafts and a sewing group.

More recently, a 12-week course has been available on Fridays, aimed at the over 50s, giving help and advice on healthy living, simple exercise and discussion on common problems, such as high blood pressure, thyroid, constipation, loneliness and depression.

Bit of bling - ‘From Rocks to Riches’ is the topic for members of the WI at their next meeting, which takes place in the town hall on Monday, January 8.

Members are also invited to search their jewellery boxes and choose from their own ‘Rocks’ so they can enter the competition for a necklace and if they have a hardy bloom defying the wintery weather in their garden, they can enter the flower of the month competition too.

The first three in each competition will be awarded points and the members who have totted up the most points by the end of the year will be awarded a trophy and prizes at annual meeting in March.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and, as always, an invitation is extended to anyone interested to join them.

Visitors charge for meetings is £4, which includes supper.

As well as the full programme of monthly meetings, there are many social events and visits arranged.

They also take part in events arranged by the local Witham Group of WI’s and the wider Lincolnshire North Federation.

Further details are available from the president, Margaret Kane on 01673 858067.