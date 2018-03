The March meeting of Binbrook & District WI saw the presentation of the annual awards.

Linda Todd, pictured left, received the most points over the year in the flower of the month competitions and Hilary Harris topped the monthly competition total.

The prizes were presented by speaker Carolyn Lingard-Vickers.

Carolyn spoke about her battle with double breast cancer.

Her simple message was - get yourself checked out if you think something is not quite right; remember, early diagnosis is the key.