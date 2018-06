Members of Binbrook WI enjoyed a mini outing last week.

They visited the family run Peaks Top Farm at New Waltham to have a tour and tasting of their Fabulously Fruity Wine.

Husbands were invited to go along and to join them, while new member Selena drove the minibus for us so everyone could enjoy the evening fully.

Everyone had a very interesting time fact finding and sampling.

A quiz to name the ten varieties of fruit wines on offer at the venue also caused loads of laughter.