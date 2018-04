WI members from across the area joined together to make bunting ahead of this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

The beautifully crafted items will be used in the Lincolnshire North Federation marquee at the event, which this year has the theme of ‘All the Fun of the Fair’ for the competition entries, which act as a showcase for the skills of members across the county.

Members will also be busy nearer the time baking some tasty treats to keep the many visitors to the WI food marquee satisfied.