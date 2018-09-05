What happened this day in history - September 5

1174 - Canterbury Cathedral was destroyed by fire.

1666 - The Great Fire of London ended. Ten thousand buildings, including Old St Paul’s Cathedral, were destroyed, but only six people are known to have died.

1800 - French troops surrendered Malta to the British, following Nelson’s naval blockade.

1882 - Tottenham Hotspur Football Club was founded, as Hotspur FC.

1959 - The UK’s first trunk call was made from a public payphone.

1969 - ITV made its first colour transmissions.

1972 - At the Olympic games in Munich, terrorists of the Black September group seized Israeli athletes as hostages. Nine Israelis, four of the terrorists and a German policeman were killed.

1979 - The state funeral of Lord Mountbatten took place, nine days after he was murdered by the IRA.

1980 -The Gotthard Road Tunnel opened in Switzerland as the world’s longest highway tunnel at 10.14 miles (16.32 km) stretching from Göschenen to Airolo.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery returned safely from its six-day maiden flight.