What happened this day in history: September 26

1087 - William II was crowned King of England. He reigned until 1100.

1580 - Sir Francis Drake finished his circumnavigation of the Earth.

1687 - The city council of Amsterdam voted to support William of Orange’s invasion of England, which became the Glorious Revolution.

1887 - Emile Berliner patented the first gramophone.

1901 - The first America’s Cup was won by the yacht ‘Columbia’.

1905 - Albert Einstein published his first paper on the special theory of relativity.

1934 - The liner ‘Queen Mary’ was launched at Clydebank, Scotland.

1953 - Sugar rationing in Britain came to an end.

1955 - Birds Eye fish fingers went on sale in Britain.

1969 - The last Beatles album, ‘Abbey Road’, was released

1973 - Concorde made its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic in record-breaking time.

1977 - Freddie Laker’s first cut-price Skytrain flight to New York took off from Gatwick. Most passengers had queued more than 24 hours for the £59 first no-frills flight.

1994 - The OJ Simpson murder trial began in Los Angeles.