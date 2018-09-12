What happened this day in history: September 12

1624 - The first submarine was tested in London.
1878 - Cleopatras Needle, the obelisk of Thothmes II, was erected on London’s Embankment.
1908 - Winston Churchill married Clementine Hozier.
1910 - Alice Stebbins Wells, a former social worker, became the world’s first policewoman. She was appointed by the Los Angeles Police Department.
1940 - The Lascaux prehistoric cave paintings were discovered by teenagers searching for their dog in France; the paintings are believed to date back over 15,000 years.
1959 - The USSR launched Luna 2, the first spacecraft to impact on the Moon
1960s MOTs for cars were introduced in the UK.
1970 - Concorde landed at Heathrow for the first time.
1974 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, ‘Messiah’ of the Rastafari movement, was deposed following a military coup by the Derg, ending a reign of 58 years.
1997 - Scotland voted decisively for home rule in a referendum on how they wanted the country to be governed.