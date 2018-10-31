What happened this day in history: October 31

1517 - Martin Luther nailed his revolutionary theses to the Wittenberg Palace church door in Germany.

1888 - he pneumatic bicycle tyre was patented by John Boyd Dunlop.

1902 - The first telegraph cable across the Pacific Ocean was completed.

1938 - Orson Welles’s radio production of ‘War of the Worlds’ caused mass panic in America.

1940 - The Battle of Britain ended.

1951 - Zebra crossings were introduced in Britain.

1955 - Princess Margaret called off her plans to marry divorced Group Captain Peter Townsend.

1956 - The United Kingdom and France began bombing Egypt to force the reopening of the Suez Canal.

1982 - The Thames Barrier, part of London’s flood defences, was raised for the first time.

1984 - Indian leader Indira Ghandi was assassinated.

1992 - The Vatican admitted Galileo was right when he said the Earth revolved around the Sun.

2000 - One astronaut and two cosmonauts became the first inhabitants of the International Space Station.