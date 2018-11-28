What happened this day in history: November 28

1582 - In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway paid a £40 bond for their marriage licence.
1814 - The Times of London became the first newspaper to be produced on a steam-powered printing press.
1905 - Irish nationalist Arthur Griffith founded Sinn Féin as a political party with the main aim of establishing a dual monarchy in Ireland.
1919 - Lady Astor was elected as a Member of the Parliament and became the first woman to take her seat in the House of Commons.
1964 - NASA launched the Mariner 4 probe toward Mars.
1967 - All horse racing in Britain was cancelled indefinitely to help prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.
1971 - Wasfi al-Tal, Prime Minister of Jordan, was assassinated
1990 - Margaret Thatcher formally tendered her resignation to the Queen, after more than 11 years as prime minister.
1994 - Norway voted to reject membership of the European Union in a referendum, for the second time in its history.