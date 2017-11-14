What happened this day in history - November 15

1492 - Christopher Columbus’s notes first recorded reference to tobacco.

1920 - The League of Nations met for the first time.

1928 - The RNLI lifeboat Mary Stanford capsized in Rye Harbour with the loss of the entire 17-man crew.

1933 - Thailand had its first election.

1934 - Sir Oswald Mosley and Black-Shirt fascist followers were put on trial. They had been arrested and charged of “riotous assembly” after a fascist meeting on October 9.

1940 - The German Luftwaffe bombed Coventry in a massive raid leaving much of the city devastated.

1943 - Heinrich Himmler ordered all Gypsies and those of mixed Gypsy blood to be put on the same level as Jews and placed in concentration camps.

1977 - Princess Anne gave birth to a boy - the first royal baby to be born a commoner for more than 500 years.

1985 - The Anglo-Irish agreement was signed, giving Dublin a role in Northern Ireland for the first time in more than 60 years.

1988 - The first Fairtrade label, Max Havelaar, was launched in the Netherlands.