What happened this day in history: November 14

1770 - James Bruce discovered what he believed to be the source of the Nile.

1886 -Friedrich Soennecken first developed the hole puncher, a type of office tool capable of punching small holes in paper.

1889 - Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) began a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completed the trip in 72 days.

1922 - The British Broadcasting Company began a radio service in the United Kingdom.

1940 - Coventry was heavily bombed by German Luftwaffe bombers, with the Cathedral being almost completely destroyed.

1952 -The first regular UK Singles Chart was published by the New Musical Express.

1967 - American physicist Theodore Maiman received a patent for his ruby laser systems, the world’s first laser.

1973 - The wedding of the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, to Mark Phillips, an army lieutenant, took place at Westminster Abbey.

2008 - The first G-20 economic summit opened in Washington, D.C.