What happened this day in history - March 7

1876 - Alexander Graham bell patented the telephone
1900 - A fire at Buckingham Palace destroyed part of the roof.
1911 - The coin operated locker was patented.
1912 - French aviator Henri Seimet made the first non-stop flight from Paris to London.
1917 - the first ever jazz recording was issued in America.
1926 - A radio-telephone link was established between London and New York.
1933 - Clarence Darrow made changes to ‘The Landlord’s Game’ most notably changing its name to ‘Monopoly’.
1969 - The Victoria Line opened on the London Underground.
1969 - Golda Meir was elected at Israel’s first woman prime minister.
1971 - Women in Switzerland achieved the right to vote and hold federal office.
1989 - Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a row over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.
2007 – The House of Commons voted to make the House of Lords, 100% elected.