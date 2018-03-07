What happened this day in history - March 7

1876 - Alexander Graham bell patented the telephone

1900 - A fire at Buckingham Palace destroyed part of the roof.

1911 - The coin operated locker was patented.

1912 - French aviator Henri Seimet made the first non-stop flight from Paris to London.

1917 - the first ever jazz recording was issued in America.

1926 - A radio-telephone link was established between London and New York.

1933 - Clarence Darrow made changes to ‘The Landlord’s Game’ most notably changing its name to ‘Monopoly’.

1969 - The Victoria Line opened on the London Underground.

1969 - Golda Meir was elected at Israel’s first woman prime minister.

1971 - Women in Switzerland achieved the right to vote and hold federal office.

1989 - Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a row over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

2007 – The House of Commons voted to make the House of Lords, 100% elected.