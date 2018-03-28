What happened this day in history: March 28

1854 - Crimean War: France and Britain declared war on Russia.

1906 - The New York meteorological office announced it would soon be possible to forecast the weather.

1910 - Henri Fabre becomes the first person to fly a seaplane, the Fabre Hydravion, after taking off from a water runway near Martigues, France.

1917 - The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps was founded. These were the first official British service women.

1930 - The Turkish cities of Angora and Constantinople changed their names to Ankara and Istanbul respectively.

1939 - Franco and the Fascist Nationalists won the Spanish Civil war.

1944 - MPs voted to pay women teachers the same wages as male teachers.

1955 - New Zealand cricketers were all-out for 26 against England; the lowest Test total in history.

1979 – The House of Commons passed a vote of no confidence against James Callaghan’s government, precipitating a general election.

2003 - Brighton’s West Pier collapsed after a major fire.