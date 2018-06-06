What happened this day in history: June 6

1683 - The first museum opened, in Oxford. Exhibits included a stuffed dodo and visitors were charged by the length of stay.

1844 - The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.

1844 - The Glaciarium, the world’s first mechanically frozen ice rink, opened in London.

1907 - Persil, the world’s first household detergent, was launched.

1921 - Southwark Bridge in London was opened to traffic by King George V and Queen Mary.

1930 - Frozen peas went on sale in America for the first time.

1936 - Gatwick Airport opened.

1944 - Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy at the start of a major offensive against the Germans - Operation Overlord.

1975 - British voters backed the UK’s continued membership of the EEC by two-to-one in a referendum.

1984 - Nearly 300 people were killed as Indian troops stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar, held by Sikh militants.

1998 - A poll showed 52 per cent of Scots wanted to break the union with England.